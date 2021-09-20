Top payers ranked by customer satisfaction, experience

Forrester and Verint each released independent reports ranking payers by customer satisfaction and experience.

The Forrester report follows a survey of 85,000 people with answers across 17 insurers. Verint's report surveyed 6,000 plan members of 25 different insurers.

Each report aims to pin down customer satisfaction, which is tied to recommendations and renewals, the reports claim.

Forrester Rankings

Forrester provides insurers with a score up to 100 points in brackets including excellent (85-100), good (75-84), OK (65-74), poor (55-64) and very poor (0-54). The 2021 average score was 70.2, up from 67.5 in 2020.

Florida Blue held last year's top spot, but has since been dethroned by Humana, with Kaiser Permanente and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield also rising.

1. Humana: 74.8

2. Kaiser Permanente: 73.8

3. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield: 72.9

4. Florida Blue: 71.9

5. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan: 71.5

6. Health Net: 71.4

7. Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield: 70.6

8. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield: 70

9. UnitedHealthcare: 69.6

10. Blue Shield of California: 68.9

11. Cigna: 68.8

12. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois: 68.5

13. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas: 68.3

14. Anthem Blue Cross: 68.2

15. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield: 68.2

16. Aetna: 68.1

17. Other Blue Cross and Blue Shield: 68

Verint Rankings

Verint ranked the 25 insurers with the largest market share on a 100-point scale based on responses.

With an industry average of 79.8 points and a nine-point difference between the top and bottom score, the report cites the industry as highly competitive.

1. UnitedHealthcare: 84.1

2. Humana: 83.4

3. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan: 82.8

4. Aetna: 82.7

5. Empire BlueCross BlueShield: 82.1

6. UPMC Health Plan: 81.7

7. Health Net: 81.5

8. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey: 80.4

9. WellCare: 80.3

10. Anthem BlueCross and BlueShield: 80.2

11. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield: 79.8

12. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan: 79.8

13. Florida Blue: 79.8

14. BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma: 79.5

15. Highmark Blue Shield: 79.3

16. Independence Blue Cross: 79.2

17. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield: 79.1

18. BlueCross BlueShield of Texas: 78.8

19. Blue Shield of California: 78.5

20. BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois: 77.4

21. Anthem Blue Cross: 77.4

22. Molina Healthcare: 77.2

23. Blue Cross of California: 77.0

24. Cigna: 76.9

25. CareSource: 75.2