Subsidies lead to record-low healthcare premiums as open enrollment begins

With the annual open enrollment period, this year's health insurance landscape features record-low premiums and new subsidies.

Here are five things to know:

1. The 2021 open enrollment period features bigger subsidies with expanded eligibility through Congress' $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill from March, according to The Wall Street Journal. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are fighting to make the subsidies permanent.

2. Because of the subsidies, premiums are at a record low. About four in five Americans have access to a plan with a $10 premium or lower, according to HHS.

3. Individuals who make between $12,800 and about $19,000, or between 100 and 150 percent below the federal poverty level, are eligible for $0 premiums under the legislation's expanded subsidies, according to the Journal.

4. The average American will be able to choose plans from among six or seven companies this year as coverage options continue to increase.

5. This year's open enrollment period also included CMS' relaunched Champions for Coverage program, which taps over 2,100 local organizations to provide outreach and education, according to HHS.