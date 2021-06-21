Nevada's health insurance experiment: 5 things to know

Listen
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill earlier this month making the state's managed health insurance program a public option that will be available for purchase in 2026. Nevada is the second state to enact a public option in response to growing out-of-pocket healthcare costs.
Five things to know:
- Under Nevada's public option, health plans will be priced at an average of 5 percent less than other mid-priced health exchange plans. The goal is to have the public-option plans priced at 15 percent less over four years, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- The public option will not be available to Medicaid recipients as it is intended for those earning too much to qualify for the current state-backed option.
- Nevada Republicans argued the program will cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars. "Nearly every healthcare provider, chamber of commerce and insurance company in the state of Nevada is against this bill," Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald wrote in a letter obtained by the Journal.
- Advocates of the bill said hospitals will experience fewer financial losses because they will be treating more insured patients.
- Specific information regarding costs of the public option plans has not been made available. The legislation requires a study to determine how many Nevada residents will be eligible, the article said.