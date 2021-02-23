Horizon BCBS issues nearly $50M in rebates

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey is sending $48.2 million worth of rebates to members who had individual plans in 2019, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The rebates, which aren't related to the COVID-19 pandemic, average $367 a person. More than 131,500 members with individual plans are set to get the rebates.

Horizon BCBS executives said the rebates signal that the insurers' efforts to lower healthcare costs are working, according to the Asbury Park Press. Specifically, the rebates show the effect of Horizon BCBS' Omnia plans, which aim to lower the cost of care by partnering with providers, Michael Considine, a vice president at the insurer, told the newspaper.

