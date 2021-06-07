HHS orders Georgia to revise waiver for privatized ACA exchange

Georgia needs to revisit a waiver granted by the Trump administration that allowed the state to use a private-sector alternative to the ACA's healthcare.gov insurance exchange, the Albany Herald reported.

HHS granted approval for the waiver in November 2020. However, in a June 3 letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said the state hadn't "quantified the size of the expected investment by the private sector nor indicated any specific commitments by the private sector to engage in outreach and marketing." She questioned whether the private sector's outreach would be compared to the federal exchange's, according to the report.

A spokesperson for Gov. Kemp told the Albany Herald the governor's office is reviewing the letter.

Georgia has until July 3 to submit an updated waiver application, according to the report.