Express Scripts names CMO

Cigna subsidiary Express Scripts named Christine Gilroy, MD, its incoming CMO.

Dr. Gilroy enters the position after serving as associate CMO of Bright Health, according to the Nov. 22 announcement. She previously served as medical director at Colorado HealthOP and was the governor-appointed physician and chair at CoverColorado.

"Dr. Gilroy's experience and expertise, particularly in the areas of health services and public health, will be a great service to our clients who look to Express Scripts to guide them through health care’s biggest challenges," said Amy Bricker, Express Scripts president. "Her fresh perspective will be a tremendous addition to our leadership team, and will help us drive continued growth in the PBM."