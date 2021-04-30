CMS releases 2nd payment notice for 2022 coverage year: 5 things to know
CMS released a second payment notice April 30 for 2022 marketplace coverage.
Five things to know:
- CMS will lower maximum out-of-pocket costs by $400 on insurance marketplace plans.
- The final annual limitation on cost sharing for 2022 is $8,700 for self-coverage and $17,400 for coverage of others.
- The final limitation on cost sharing for enrollees with incomes that fall between 100 and 200 percent of the federal poverty level is $2,900 for self-coverage and $5,800 for coverage of others.
- The final premium adjustment percentage index for 2022 is 1.3760126457
- The second payment notice will expand special enrollment periods, creating more opportunities to sign up for coverage outside of the annual open enrollment period.
