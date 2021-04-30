CMS releases 2nd payment notice for 2022 coverage year: 5 things to know

CMS released a second payment notice April 30 for 2022 marketplace coverage.

Five things to know:

CMS will lower maximum out-of-pocket costs by $400 on insurance marketplace plans. The final annual limitation on cost sharing for 2022 is $8,700 for self-coverage and $17,400 for coverage of others. The final limitation on cost sharing for enrollees with incomes that fall between 100 and 200 percent of the federal poverty level is $2,900 for self-coverage and $5,800 for coverage of others. The final premium adjustment percentage index for 2022 is 1.3760126457 The second payment notice will expand special enrollment periods, creating more opportunities to sign up for coverage outside of the annual open enrollment period.

