CMS boosts navigator funding by $80M

CMS will allocate $80 million in grants to navigators for its health insurance marketplace in 2022, marking the largest funding amount CMS has made available to the program to date, according to an April 21 press release from HHS.

Navigators are trained individuals who assist and educate consumers about health plan options. CMS previously awarded the program $63 million for the 2017 plan year and $36.2 million for 2018.

Enrollment in marketplace health plans increased 5 percent in 2021 compared to the 2020 open enrollment period, according to HHS.

