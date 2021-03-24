Cleveland Clinic, Anthem launch concierge heart surgery program for Eli Lilly employees

Cleveland Clinic, Anthem and Eli Lilly collaborated on a concierge heart surgery program, the organizations said March 23.

Three things to know:



1. Under the Cleveland Clinic Cardiac Concierge program, Eli Lilly employees will have access to complex cardiac surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

2. The program, which launched Jan. 1, is part of Cleveland Clinic's center of excellence for cardiac surgery. The program aims to curb healthcare costs through better outcomes and a bundled payment model.

3. Eli Lilly will pay for its employees and their families to travel to Cleveland Clinic for cardiac procedures, and Anthem will arrange the travel. The program also offers a free second opinion at Cleveland Clinic for some heart surgeries.

Read more here.



More articles on payers:

CVS can't get temporary restraining order against Aetna exec who left for Cigna

UnitedHealthcare restores free provider access to some payment data

Biden administration unwinds Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas, New Hampshire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.