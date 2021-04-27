Centene records $699M profit in Q1

Centene Corp. saw its revenue and profit climb in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 as the insurer continues to benefit from its WellCare Health Plans deal and lower medical use during the pandemic.

Three things to know:

1. Centene recorded revenues of $30 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up 15 percent from the same period a year earlier.

2. Centene ended the quarter with a $699 million surplus, compared to $46 million in the same period last year.



3. The insurer's managed care membership has grown to 25.1 million as of March 31.

More articles on payers:

Stanford Health Care sues Anthem, alleges breach of implied contract

Humana overcharged Medicare nearly $200M, inspector general finds

Cigna accuses Connecticut physician practice of price gouging

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.