Build Back Better subsidies would outweigh hospital spending, report says

If President Joe Biden's Build Back Better framework expanding Medicaid is implemented, federal health subsidies would outweigh an estimated increase in hospital spending by nearly 3-to-1, according to an Urban Institute analysis.

The analysis estimates that coverage expansions in 12 states would increase hospital spending by $6.8 billion. However, the framework would also provide $19.6 billion in federal health subsidies in the same states.

Under the framework, 3.1 million Americans in the Medicaid coverage gap would receive coverage.