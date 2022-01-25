BCBS Association names chief information security officer

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association announced Chris Lugo as the organization's vice president and chief information security officer.

A former Danaher Corp. vice president and global chief information officer, Mr. Lugo will now helm information security and risk management at the association, according to a Jan. 25 news release shared with Becker's. His start date was Jan. 24.

He will also collaborate with the 35 national Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates on security coordination and compliance.

"Data security platforms, and the technology behind them, are evolving and becoming more sophisticated every day – and so are the threats against them," said Kim Keck, president and CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. "It's more important than ever to have a leader who can quickly anticipate and adapt to these changes. I'm excited to welcome Chris Lugo to the team, who will use his expertise to help protect the privacy and security of the BCBS System, our members and ultimately the health care system itself."