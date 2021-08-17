Anthem, Dignity Health reach multiyear contract

Anthem and San Francisco-based Dignity Health announced a new multiyear agreement just over a month after their previous contract expired.

The new agreement is retroactive to the July 15 expiration date of the previous contract, meaning care received in the limbo between contracts is considered in network, according to the Aug. 16 release.

Patients who sought care at other facilities have the option to return to Dignity, and those who issued continuity of care forms to Anthem can proceed normally.

The nearly 30 Dignity hospitals throughout California were affected by the previous contract termination, as well as organizations like University of California Santa Cruz.