Anthem, Cigna shares hit 1-year high

Anthem and Cigna shares hit a one-year high on March 15.

Anthem shares hit a 52-week high of $344.28 on March 15, according to Nasdaq historical data.

Cigna shares hit a 52-week high of $247.63 on the same day, according to historical data. That's the highest Cigna shares have been in a year.

