7 medical claims expected to increase in 2022

Payers should brace for an increase in joint pain, cardiomyopathy and diabetes-related claims throughout 2022, according to a report from health insights company Prealize.

The report studied over 2 million claims between September 2017 and August 2021 across all lines of coverage to predict what conditions will spike in 2022, according to a Jan. 5 news release.

Payers can expect more claims for these seven physical conditions in 2022:

1. Joint pain (22 percent increase)

2. Cardiomyopathy (18 percent increase)

3. Diabetes and adjacent conditions (17.6 percent increase)

4. Obesity (14 percent increase)

5. Hypertension (10 percent increase)

6. Cardiac blocks (9 percent increase)

7. Spine-related conditions (7 percent increase)

On the behavioral health front, the study also predicted a 4 percent increase in healthcare claims to treat substance abuse.