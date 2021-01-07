5 health insurers customers like the most

Kaiser Permanente tops a list of insurers ranked by customer satisfaction in a recent survey from insure.com, which offers online insurance comparison.

For the survey, insure.com asked more than 2,200 people about their health insurance plans. Insurance and data experts ranked the best health insurance plans based on survey results on issues like claims, pricing, customer service, website, recommendations and renewals. Insurers can't pay to be included on the list.

Based on the survey results, the following five health insurers topped insure.com's list for 2021:

1. Kaiser Permanente

2. Blue Shield of California

3. Humana

4. Florida Blue

5. UnitedHealthcare

Find the full ranking here.

