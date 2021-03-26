4 recent payer deals

Here are four deals involving health plans announced since March 1:

1. Anthem agreed to acquire myNexus, a home-based nursing management company, for an undisclosed amount, the insurer said March 24.

2. Cleveland Clinic, Anthem and Eli Lilly collaborated on a concierge heart surgery program, the organizations said March 23.

3. Health Care Service Corp. struck a partnership March 23 with Collective Health, an employer health benefits startup, to bring technology services to HCSC members.

4. UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum signed a definitive agreement March 1 to acquire Atrius Health, a 715-physician group based in Newton, Mass.

More articles on payers:

Cleveland Clinic, Anthem launch concierge heart surgery program for Eli Lilly employees

Humana CFO to step down

10 CEO changes at payers in 2021

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.