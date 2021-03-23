HCSC partners with startup on claims management, analytics for employers

Health Care Service Corp. struck a partnership with Collective Health, an employer health benefits startup, to bring technology services to HCSC members.

Under the partnership, HCSC will offer its customers Collective Health's digital health benefits services. The services include a digital program that helps employers manage claims, eligibility, billing, payments and analytics in one spot. As part of the partnership, HCSC will also make an investment in Collective Health.

Collective Health's digital programs will be offered in HCSC markets beginning in 2022. The services will first be made available to employers with self-funded health plans in Illinois and Texas.

