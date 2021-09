17 health plans land top scores on NCQA's 2021 report card

The National Committee for Quality Assurance collectively awarded 17 commercial, Medicaid and Medicare plans perfect 5.0 scores after a review of over 1,000 health plans.

NCQA's 2021 list combines Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems, and NCQA Accreditation standards scores to rank each plan on a 5.0-point scale.

Commercial (Eight plans)

Capital District Physicians' Health Plan (HMO) Capital District Physicians' Healthcare Network (HMO/POS combined) Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States (HMO) Tufts Associated Health Maintenance Organization (HMO, POS, EPO combined) Tufts Benefit Administrators (PPO) UPMC Benefit Management Services (HMO) UPMC Health Coverage (HMO) UPMC Health Plan (HMO)

Medicare (Seven plans)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan-Southern California (HMO) Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado (HMO) Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States (HMO) Kaiser Foundation Health Plan-Northern California (HMO) Medical Associates Clinic Health Plan of Wisconsin dba Medical Associates Health Plans (HMO) Medical Associates Health Plan (HMO) Quartz Health Plan Corp. (HMO)

Medicaid (Two plans)