UVM Health hospital ramps up security

Central Vermont Medical Center, part of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health, will now require everyone who enters the emergency department, including staff, to pass through a medical detector. The hospital has also implemented a clear bag policy.

"The security upgrades are being implemented to address ongoing safety concerns and a well-documented, nationwide increase in violence against healthcare workers," the hospital said in a June 17 news release on the changes. "In recent years, security officers at CVMC have confiscated knives, firearms, pepper spray and other items inappropriate for a healthcare setting."

Emergency department patients will be prioritized for screening to avoid delays in care, the hospital said.

Per the new bag policy, purses and backpacks are no longer allowed. The ED entrance area will keep clear plastic bags on hand for anyone who wishes to keep certain permitted items on them.

Over the past year, health systems have ramped up investments to address workplace violence. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health are among those putting millions toward the installment of weapons detection systems, de-escalation training and other measures.