Joint Commission outlines quality reporting changes for 2025: 5 key points

The Joint Commission has outlined new Oryx reporting requirements that will take effect Jan. 1 for all accredited hospitals.

Five things to know:

1. The Joint Commission's Oryx program incorporates performance measurement data in the accreditation process. These requirements are updated annually and align closely with CMS measures.

2. Starting in 2025, critical access hospitals and small hospitals with fewer than 26 beds will be required to submit at least one electronic clinical quality measure for the entire calendar year. They must also submit two additional measures relevant to their patient population or services, which can include eCQMs, chart-abstracted measures, or a combination of both.

3. The Joint Commission is adding new optional eCQMs for all hospitals to report on, including measures for pressure injuries, radiation dosing issues and CT imaging quality.

4. Two new outpatient eCQMs will be available in 2025: one focused on heart attack outcomes and another on radiation and CT imaging quality.

5. The measure for hospital-acquired, potentially preventable blood clots will be retired as of Jan. 1.

