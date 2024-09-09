In 3 years, mental health disorders rose 52.9% in pregnant women

As mental and behavioral health issues soared among pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic, potential complications associated with their pregnancies increased 19.8%, according to a FAIR Health report released Sept. 9.

Among pregnant women, mental health disorders increased 52.9% and substance use disorders grew 8% between 2020 and 2023, FAIR Health found. The organization is a nonprofit that runs the nation's largest database of privately billed health insurance claims, according to its website.

FAIR Health's white paper, "Giving Birth in the United States: A Study of Commercial Claims," pulled from a database of more than 47 billion commercial healthcare claim records. Between 2020 and 2023, the report found a 52.9% increase in mental health disorders and an 8% growth in substance use disorders among pregnant women.

Other findings to know: