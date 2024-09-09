In 3 years, mental health disorders rose 52.9% in pregnant women

Paige Twenter -

As mental and behavioral health issues soared among pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic, potential complications associated with their pregnancies increased 19.8%, according to a FAIR Health report released Sept. 9. 

Among pregnant women, mental health disorders increased 52.9% and substance use disorders grew 8% between 2020 and 2023, FAIR Health found. The organization is a nonprofit that runs the nation's largest database of privately billed health insurance claims, according to its website

FAIR Health's white paper, "Giving Birth in the United States: A Study of Commercial Claims," pulled from a database of more than 47 billion commercial healthcare claim records. Between 2020 and 2023, the report found a 52.9% increase in mental health disorders and an 8% growth in substance use disorders among pregnant women. 

Other findings to know: 

  • The average age of mothers at delivery rose 1%, from 31.4 in 2020 to 31.7 in 2023.

  • The most common potential complication for pregnancy and delivery in 2023 was obesity, which occurred in 19.7% of deliveries.

  • Vaginal deliveries, which fell 1.8% from 2020 to 2023, outnumbered C-sections by about 2 to 1 nationally, with significant regional variation. 

  • The cost of giving birth increased significantly as age increased. Compared to the 35-39 age group, costs were 12% to 14% higher for the 40-44 age group.
 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles