Baylor St. Luke's surgeons perform double lung transplant during rare Texas snowstorm

Elizabeth Gregerson -

A team at Houston-based Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center coordinated and performed a double lung transplant during a rare winter storm. 

The procedure, which occurred Jan. 20, was made possible when a donor lung became available hours before the storm was forecast to arrive, according to a Jan. 22 news release from the health system. 

Thoracic surgeon Ramiro Fernandez, MD, and Baylor St. Luke's "ride-out" team completed the initial transplant surgery. A second surgery was needed to address a complication the following morning. Surgical Director of Lung Transplantation Gabriel Loor, MD, drove through "treacherous" road conditions and made it to the hospital to perform the surgery, the release said.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles