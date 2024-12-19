8 organizations embark on major research project to cure blindness

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Eight systems and organizations have partnered on research to cure total blindness through whole-eye transplantation.

The effort — led by the primary award recipient, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus — is funded by up to $46 million from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health Transplantation of Human Eye Allografts program. ARPA-H is a federal agency that advances biomedical and health research that cannot be readily accomplished through traditional research or commercial activity, according to a Dec. 18 Cedars-Sinai news release. 

Here are the eight organizations collaborating on the project:

  • Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)
  • Indiana University (Bloomington)
  • Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)
  • University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora)
  • University of Southern California (Los Angeles)
  • University of Wisconsin (Madison)
  • National Eye Institute (Bethesda, Md.)
  • Foundation Fighting Blindness (Columbia, Md.)

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles