8 organizations embark on major research project to cure blindness

Eight systems and organizations have partnered on research to cure total blindness through whole-eye transplantation.

The effort — led by the primary award recipient, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus — is funded by up to $46 million from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health Transplantation of Human Eye Allografts program. ARPA-H is a federal agency that advances biomedical and health research that cannot be readily accomplished through traditional research or commercial activity, according to a Dec. 18 Cedars-Sinai news release.

Here are the eight organizations collaborating on the project: