3rd person implanted with Elon Musk's Neuralink, more to follow

Elon Musk said a third person has received his Neuralink implant and plans to give it to 20 to 30 more people this year, U.S. News & World Report reported Jan. 13.

Details on the third patient have not been released, but Mr. Musk said in an interview streamed on X that all three humans with Neuralink implants are doing well.

Neuralink was implanted in the first human brain about a year ago. Mr. Musk said since then, the company has upgraded the device with more electrodes, higher bandwidth and longer battery life. The company plans to implant the device in 20 to 30 more people this year.

In November, Elon Musk got approval to conduct Neuralink's first international clinical study.