Shriners Children's Florida to permanently close

Tampa-based Shriners Children's Florida, an outpatient facility, will close and lay off employees, the Tampa Bay Times reported Feb 3.

The facility has fewer than 100 employees, but the number who will be laid off is unknown, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

To continue serving the Tampa Bay area, Shriners will partner with another healthcare provider starting April 1, Shriners spokesperson Mel Bower told the newspaper.

"We see this as a step forward," Mr. Bower said. "We believe there are local affiliates that can provide that care more efficiently than we can in our current model."