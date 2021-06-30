Oregon systems urge caution over July 4th weekend to reduce ED demand

Four health systems with hospitals facing capacity issues in Portland, Ore., have issued a joint plea for the public to exercise caution over Fourth of July weekend to reduce demand on their emergency departments.

OHSU Health and Legacy Health, both in Portland, made the public request June 30 alongside Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health & Services.

"We normally expect high caseloads in our emergency departments from the holiday weekend," the health systems said in a joint online statement. "This year, it will be even more important to exercise caution."

Hospitals in the Portland area have faced a record volume of cases this week amid an extreme heat wave. Many cases involve heat-related illnesses, exacerbating capacity issues the hospitals were already facing due to COVID-19 and rising elective surgery demands.

The health systems are encouraging residents to be careful with fireworks, practice water safety and stay hydrated, among other precautions.

"We are asking everyone to do their part: Check in with primary care providers about your urgent healthcare needs — or visit the nearest urgent care clinic — and reserve the emergency room for true emergencies," the health systems added.



