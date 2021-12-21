New York updates list of hospitals halting nonurgent procedures

As of Dec. 17, New York's list of hospitals ordered to halt nonurgent procedures due to limited capacity included 28 facilities, according to the state health department.

State officials said these facilities must stop performing nonurgent surgeries for at least two weeks. They added that the health department "retains the discretion to require any facility to limit nonurgent elective procedures and/or implement other actions to coordinate services, as determined by [the department] as necessary to protect public health."

The newest list comes after state officials issued determinations Dec. 6 to require 32 facilities with limited capacity to halt nonurgent procedures, applying to procedures scheduled to occur on or after Dec. 9.

The determinations were issued as part of an executive order announced Nov. 26 by Gov. Kathy Hochul, which allows the state to limit nonurgent procedures for hospitals and health systems with limited capacity to ensure the organizations can address potential capacity constraints. The state defined limited capacity as below 10 percent staffed bed capacity, or as determined by the state health department based on regional and healthcare utilization factors.

As of Dec. 17, the list included 28 Upstate facilities. They are:

A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital

Bertrand Chaffee Hospital

Brooks-TLC Hospital System

Buffalo General Medical Center

Cobleskill Regional Hospital

Erie County Medical Center

F.F. Thompson Hospital

Faxton-St. Lukes Healthcare St. Lukes Division

Geneva General Hospital

Little Falls Hospital

Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Mount St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

Oneida Health Hospital

Oswego Hospital

Rochester General Hospital

Sisters of Charity Hospital

St. Mary's Healthcare

Strong Memorial Hospital

The Unity Hospital of Rochester

The University of Vermont Health Network - Alice Hyde Medical Center

The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital

The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital

United Memorial Medical Center North Street Campus

University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center

UPMC Chautauqua at WCA

Upstate University Hospital at Community General

State officials said procedures not covered by the governor's order are those for cancer (including diagnostic procedure of suspected cancer), neurosurgery, intractable pain, highly symptomatic patients, transplants, trauma, cardiac with symptoms, limb-threatening vascular procedures, dialysis vascular access and patients "at a clinically high risk of harm if their procedures are not completed."

