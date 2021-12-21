New York updates list of hospitals halting nonurgent procedures

- Small
As of Dec. 17, New York's list of hospitals ordered to halt nonurgent procedures due to limited capacity included 28 facilities, according to the state health department.
State officials said these facilities must stop performing nonurgent surgeries for at least two weeks. They added that the health department "retains the discretion to require any facility to limit nonurgent elective procedures and/or implement other actions to coordinate services, as determined by [the department] as necessary to protect public health."
The newest list comes after state officials issued determinations Dec. 6 to require 32 facilities with limited capacity to halt nonurgent procedures, applying to procedures scheduled to occur on or after Dec. 9.
The determinations were issued as part of an executive order announced Nov. 26 by Gov. Kathy Hochul, which allows the state to limit nonurgent procedures for hospitals and health systems with limited capacity to ensure the organizations can address potential capacity constraints. The state defined limited capacity as below 10 percent staffed bed capacity, or as determined by the state health department based on regional and healthcare utilization factors.
As of Dec. 17, the list included 28 Upstate facilities. They are:
- A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Cobleskill Regional Hospital
- Erie County Medical Center
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Faxton-St. Lukes Healthcare St. Lukes Division
- Geneva General Hospital
- Little Falls Hospital
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
- Mount St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center
- Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- St. Mary's Healthcare
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- The Unity Hospital of Rochester
- The University of Vermont Health Network - Alice Hyde Medical Center
- The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center North Street Campus
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- UPMC Chautauqua at WCA
- Upstate University Hospital at Community General
State officials said procedures not covered by the governor's order are those for cancer (including diagnostic procedure of suspected cancer), neurosurgery, intractable pain, highly symptomatic patients, transplants, trauma, cardiac with symptoms, limb-threatening vascular procedures, dialysis vascular access and patients "at a clinically high risk of harm if their procedures are not completed."
