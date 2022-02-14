Mercyhealth's plan to end inpatient care faces opposition

In an unanimous decision, the Winnebago County Board passed a resolution Feb. 10 opposing Mercyhealth's plan to end inpatient care at Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton in Rockford, Ill., the Rockford Register Star reported Feb. 11.

The Rockford-based health system recently applied to end inpatient services and plans to transition the hospital into an outpatient-only facility. Mercyhealth would move its inpatient services to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside, also in Rockford.

"Our position as a board and elected officials who represent the county west and north and south of the Rock River believe that it is in the best interest of residents to have critical emergency services available to them as fast as they can have, especially on the west side of Rockford and Winnebago County," said Burt Gerl, the board's Public Safety and Judiciary Committee chair, according to the Star.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara also opposes reducing services, the Star reported.

The Health Facilities and Services Review Board is expected to make a decision March 15.