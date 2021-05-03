Dell Children's launches specialty center for heart, cancer services

Austin, Texas-based Dell Children's Medical Center, part of Ascension health system, has opened a specialty pediatric pavilion housing cardiac and cancer programs, the hospital said April 30.

The new Dell Children's Specialty Pavilion, a 161,000-square-foot facility, is connected to the medical center and features a blood and cancer center, a pediatric and congenital heart disease program, a fetal care center and a neurosciences program.

The pavilion aims to streamline care and eliminate the need for patients to visit separate facilities.

The pavilion's opening is one of several projects advancing this year, Community Impact reports. Craig Cordola, executive vice president at Ascension, said there the health system will break ground on a four-story expansion to the medical center and plans a second Dell Children's Hospital in Austin this fall.

