83% of ICU beds in use nationwide: How each state stacks up

Rhode Island has the most intensive care unit beds in use as of Jan. 14, while Wyoming has the fewest in use, according to HHS data.

Overall, 83.05 percent of all U.S. ICU beds are in use as of Jan. 14, with 31.9 percent of those beds being used for COVID-19 patients.

Becker's has ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., by overall ICU capacity. Data on ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients is also included, but not factored into order of presentation.

Rhode Island

ICU beds in use: 94.85 percent

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 37.5 percent

Alabama

ICU beds in use: 92.46

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 27.77

Texas

ICU beds in use: 92.26

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 37.21

Kentucky

ICU beds in use: 91.99

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 32.6

Georgia

ICU beds in use: 90.92

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 38.45

New Mexico

ICU beds in use: 90.83

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 37.18

Indiana

ICU beds in use: 90.38

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 38.7

Missouri

ICU beds in use: 89.04

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 40.66

Arkansas

ICU beds in use: 88.93

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 34.69

Nevada

ICU beds in use: 88.77

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 30.78

New Hampshire

ICU beds in use: 88.14

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 35.17

Mississippi

ICU beds in use: 87.26

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 33.29

Oklahoma

ICU beds in use: 87.11

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 37.18

Massachusetts

ICU beds in use: 86.76

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 34.11

Minnesota

ICU beds in use: 86.64

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 32.17

District of Columbia

ICU beds in use: 86.3

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 36.45

Delaware

ICU beds in use: 86.14

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 37.63

North Carolina

ICU beds in use: 85.9

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 34.32

Utah

ICU beds in use: 85.79

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 33.95

Ohio

ICU beds in use: 84.58

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 33.93

Pennsylvania

ICU beds in use: 84.45

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 33.21

Louisiana

ICU beds in use: 84.3

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 28.25

Nebraska

ICU beds in use: 84.22

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 32.77

Florida

ICU beds in use: 84.13

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 22.55

Michigan

ICU beds in use: 83.73

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 31.8

Wisconsin

ICU beds in use: 83.4

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 40.17

Iowa

ICU beds in use: 83.22

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 29.37

Idaho

ICU beds in use: 82.82

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 31.67

New York

ICU beds in use: 82.55

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 36.03

Kansas

ICU beds in use: 82.51

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 32.47

Alaska

ICU beds in use: 82.09

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 8.21

South Carolina

ICU beds in use: 81.71

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 29.21

Arizona

ICU beds in use: 81.51

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 30.36

West Virginia

ICU beds in use: 81.41

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 33.04

California

ICU beds in use: 80.96

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 27.26

Washington

ICU beds in use: 80.73

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 29.93

Vermont

ICU beds in use: 80.61

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 31.52

Virginia

ICU beds in use: 80.43

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 33.91

Tennessee

ICU beds in use: 80.39

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 30.25

Maryland

ICU beds in use: 78.99

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 45.64

Hawaii

ICU beds in use: 78.85

ICU beds in use for COVID-19:16.97

Illinois

ICU beds in use: 78.19

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 35.8

Colorado

ICU beds in use: 77.66

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 32.73

Oregon

ICU beds in use: 77.53

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 20.26

Connecticut

ICU beds in use: 76.06

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 33.67

Maine

ICU beds in use: 74.66

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 31.92

North Dakota

ICU beds in use: 72.38

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 26.21

South Dakota

ICU beds in use: 68.4

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 28.63

Montana

ICU beds in use: 66.82

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 18.69

New Jersey

ICU beds in use: 52.23

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 27.26

Wyoming

ICU beds in use: 40.15

ICU beds in use for COVID-19: 17.56