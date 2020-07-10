48 Florida hospitals at ICU capacity

Hospital intensive care units at 48 Florida hospitals reached capacity as of July 10, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

The hospitals that have 0 percent adult bed availability in their ICUs are spread across 26 counties. Statewide, 14.4 percent of adult ICU beds were available as of July 10.

Below are the 48 hospitals that reported their ICUs were at capacity, according to data updated at 6:46 a.m. CDT July 10. Hospitals are listed in alphabetical order accompanied by their adult ICU census.

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

28 ICU beds

AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa)

9 ICU beds

AdventHealth Dade City

6 ICU beds

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

36 ICU beds

AdventHealth Deland

15 ICU beds

AdventHealth East Orlando

22 ICU beds

AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City)

27 ICU beds

AdventHealth Kissimmee

18 ICU beds

AdventHealth Lake Placid

4 ICU beds

AdventHealth Sebring

8 ICU beds

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

2 ICU beds

AdventHealth Winter Park

17 ICU beds

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

12 ICU beds

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay (Panama City)

50 ICU beds

Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach)

8 ICU beds

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte

19 ICU beds

Broward Health Imperial Point (Fort Lauderdale)

7 ICU beds

Central Florida Regional Hospital (Sanford)

28 ICU beds

Desoto Memorial Hospital (Arcadia)

8 ICU beds

Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)

18 ICU beds

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota

15 ICU beds

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center

29 ICU beds

Jackson Hospital (Marianna)

7 ICU Beds

JFK Medical Center North Campus (West Palm Beach)

10 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital - Bay Area - Tampa

4 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital - Central Tampa

6 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital - North Florida (Green Cove Springs)

6 ICU beds

Lake City Medical Center

17 ICU beds

Lakeland Regional Medical Center

74 ICU beds

Lower Keys Medical Center (Key West)

4 ICU beds

Manatee Memorial Hospital (Bradenton)

24 ICU beds

Medical Center of Trinity

22 ICU beds

Memorial Hospital Pembroke (Pembroke Pines)

15 ICU beds

Memorial Hospital of Tampa

12 ICU beds

North Shore Medical Center (Miami)

48 ICU beds

Palm Bay Hospital

12 ICU beds

Palms of Pasadena Hospital (St. Petersburg)

11 ICU beds

Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee)

7 ICU beds

Select Specialty Hospital - Miami

5 ICU beds

Select Specialty Hospital - Tallahassee

6 ICU beds

St. Petersburg General Hospital

11 ICU beds

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital

46 ICU beds

Tampa General Hospital

105 ICU beds

University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)

18 ICU beds

Westchester General Hospital (Miami)

7 ICU beds

West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami)

12 ICU beds

West Marion Community Hospital (Ocala)

17 ICU beds

Winter Haven Hospital

49 ICU beds

More articles on patient flow:

Which hospitals have suspended elective surgeries? A list, state by state

HCA suspends some surgeries at Las Vegas hospital

Hospitals in 100+ Texas counties must suspend elective care









© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.