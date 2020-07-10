48 Florida hospitals at ICU capacity
Hospital intensive care units at 48 Florida hospitals reached capacity as of July 10, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.
The hospitals that have 0 percent adult bed availability in their ICUs are spread across 26 counties. Statewide, 14.4 percent of adult ICU beds were available as of July 10.
Below are the 48 hospitals that reported their ICUs were at capacity, according to data updated at 6:46 a.m. CDT July 10. Hospitals are listed in alphabetical order accompanied by their adult ICU census.
AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
28 ICU beds
AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa)
9 ICU beds
AdventHealth Dade City
6 ICU beds
AdventHealth Daytona Beach
36 ICU beds
AdventHealth Deland
15 ICU beds
AdventHealth East Orlando
22 ICU beds
AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City)
27 ICU beds
AdventHealth Kissimmee
18 ICU beds
AdventHealth Lake Placid
4 ICU beds
AdventHealth Sebring
8 ICU beds
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
2 ICU beds
AdventHealth Winter Park
17 ICU beds
AdventHealth Zephyrhills
12 ICU beds
Ascension Sacred Heart Bay (Panama City)
50 ICU beds
Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach)
8 ICU beds
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte
19 ICU beds
Broward Health Imperial Point (Fort Lauderdale)
7 ICU beds
Central Florida Regional Hospital (Sanford)
28 ICU beds
Desoto Memorial Hospital (Arcadia)
8 ICU beds
Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)
18 ICU beds
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
15 ICU beds
Fort Walton Beach Medical Center
29 ICU beds
Jackson Hospital (Marianna)
7 ICU Beds
JFK Medical Center North Campus (West Palm Beach)
10 ICU beds
Kindred Hospital - Bay Area - Tampa
4 ICU beds
Kindred Hospital - Central Tampa
6 ICU beds
Kindred Hospital - North Florida (Green Cove Springs)
6 ICU beds
Lake City Medical Center
17 ICU beds
Lakeland Regional Medical Center
74 ICU beds
Lower Keys Medical Center (Key West)
4 ICU beds
Manatee Memorial Hospital (Bradenton)
24 ICU beds
Medical Center of Trinity
22 ICU beds
Memorial Hospital Pembroke (Pembroke Pines)
15 ICU beds
Memorial Hospital of Tampa
12 ICU beds
North Shore Medical Center (Miami)
48 ICU beds
Palm Bay Hospital
12 ICU beds
Palms of Pasadena Hospital (St. Petersburg)
11 ICU beds
Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee)
7 ICU beds
Select Specialty Hospital - Miami
5 ICU beds
Select Specialty Hospital - Tallahassee
6 ICU beds
St. Petersburg General Hospital
11 ICU beds
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
46 ICU beds
Tampa General Hospital
105 ICU beds
University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)
18 ICU beds
Westchester General Hospital (Miami)
7 ICU beds
West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami)
12 ICU beds
West Marion Community Hospital (Ocala)
17 ICU beds
Winter Haven Hospital
49 ICU beds
More articles on patient flow:
Which hospitals have suspended elective surgeries? A list, state by state
HCA suspends some surgeries at Las Vegas hospital
Hospitals in 100+ Texas counties must suspend elective care
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.