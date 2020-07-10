48 Florida hospitals at ICU capacity

Ayla Ellison 

Hospital intensive care units at 48 Florida hospitals reached capacity as of July 10, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. 

The hospitals that have 0 percent adult bed availability in their ICUs are spread across 26 counties. Statewide, 14.4 percent of adult ICU beds were available as of July 10. 

Below are the 48 hospitals that reported their ICUs were at capacity, according to data updated at 6:46 a.m. CDT July 10. Hospitals are listed in alphabetical order accompanied by their adult ICU census.

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
28 ICU beds 

AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa)
9 ICU beds

AdventHealth Dade City
6 ICU beds 

AdventHealth Daytona Beach
36 ICU beds 

AdventHealth Deland
15 ICU beds

AdventHealth East Orlando
22 ICU beds 

AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City)
27 ICU beds

AdventHealth Kissimmee
18 ICU beds

AdventHealth Lake Placid
4 ICU beds 

AdventHealth Sebring
8 ICU beds 

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
2 ICU beds 

AdventHealth Winter Park
17 ICU beds 

AdventHealth Zephyrhills
12 ICU beds

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay (Panama City) 
50 ICU beds  

Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach)
8 ICU beds 

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte
19 ICU beds 

Broward Health Imperial Point (Fort Lauderdale)
7 ICU beds 

Central Florida Regional Hospital (Sanford)
28 ICU beds 

Desoto Memorial Hospital (Arcadia)
8 ICU beds 

Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)
18 ICU beds 

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
15 ICU beds 

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center
29 ICU beds 

Jackson Hospital (Marianna)
7 ICU Beds 

JFK Medical Center North Campus (West Palm Beach)
10 ICU beds 

Kindred Hospital - Bay Area - Tampa
4 ICU beds 

Kindred Hospital - Central Tampa
6 ICU beds 

Kindred Hospital - North Florida (Green Cove Springs)
6 ICU beds 

Lake City Medical Center
17 ICU beds 

Lakeland Regional Medical Center
74 ICU beds 

Lower Keys Medical Center (Key West)
4 ICU beds 

Manatee Memorial Hospital (Bradenton)
24 ICU beds 

Medical Center of Trinity
22 ICU beds 

Memorial Hospital Pembroke (Pembroke Pines)
15 ICU beds 

Memorial Hospital of Tampa
12 ICU beds 

North Shore Medical Center (Miami)
48 ICU beds 

Palm Bay Hospital
12 ICU beds 

Palms of Pasadena Hospital (St. Petersburg)
11 ICU beds

Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee)
7 ICU beds 

Select Specialty Hospital - Miami
5 ICU beds 

Select Specialty Hospital - Tallahassee
6 ICU beds 

St. Petersburg General Hospital
11 ICU beds 

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
46 ICU beds 

Tampa General Hospital
105 ICU beds 

University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)
18 ICU beds  

Westchester General Hospital (Miami)
7 ICU beds  

West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami)
12 ICU beds 

West Marion Community Hospital (Ocala)
17 ICU beds  

Winter Haven Hospital
49 ICU beds  

