What COVID-19 isolation means for patients' end-of-life experience

Isolation precautions for COVID-19 patients are preventing some family members from saying goodbye to loved ones nearing the end of life, reports FOX59 News.

Indiana health officials reported the state's first COVID-19 death March 16. The victim, a woman over age 60 with existing health issues, was seeking treatment at Indianapolis-based Community Health Network.

"What makes this really hard, is that this individual's significant other was also infected, so the two of them could not be together when this patient passed," Ram Yeleti, MD, chief physician executive at Community Health Network, told FOX 59 News.

The couple had to say goodbye by video chatting on iPads, and one of the woman's nurses stayed in the room with her so she did not die alone, Dr. Yeleti said.

CMS implemented national restrictions March 13 that are also preventing family members from visiting loved ones in nursing homes or hospice care, although exceptions may be made for some end-of-life situations.

