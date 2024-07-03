Gen Z, millennials take center stage in patient experience

Healthcare organizations must prioritize the healthcare experience of Gen Z and millennial patients with "new intensity and rigor," Press Ganey wrote in a June 26 report. These generations have far less brand loyalty and significantly higher expectations for fast, convenient care compared to previous generations.

The report spotlights a growing trend in which more Gen Z patients are making their own healthcare decisions as they enter adulthood. Meanwhile, millennial patients are managing healthcare not only for themselves but also for their children and aging parents, according to the report.

Nearly 78% of patients ages 18 to 34 were likely to recommend their healthcare organization in 2023, compared to 85.1% of those ages 65 to 78, according to Press Ganey's analysis of 6.5 million patient encounters.

"The bottom line is that these younger patients are more critical healthcare consumers than previous generations," Press Ganey said.

The organization outlined several best practices health systems should adopt to deliver a more seamless, personalized healthcare experience for patients. These include tracking patient experience trends at a local level and using patient advisory groups to guide experience work.



View the full report here.