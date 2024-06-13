Dignity offers sensory kits for ED patients with autism

Dignity Health is now offering sensory kits for patients with autism spectrum disorder to use in its emergency departments across Southern California.

EDs often feature bright lights, loud alarms and unfamiliar environments, which can lead to sensory overload for patients with autism. The kits contain noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, fidget toys and communication tools for patients to use during ED visits.

The goal is to improve the patient experience for people with autism, who often visit EDs more frequently than patients who do not have autism.

"By recognizing the importance of addressing sensory inclusion, deploying sensory kits and appropriate training for front-line staff, we are making a difference in the patient experience," Jill Welton, president of Dignity Health's Southern California market, said in a June 9 news release.