The orthopedic surgeons on the move in 2025

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Here are more than 150 orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine physicians who joined new health systems, orthopedic practices and hospitals in 2025, as reported by Becker’s

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

  1. Daytona Beach, Fla.-based The Orthopedic Clinic added Joseph Locker, MD.
  2. AdventHealth Medical Group added Dukens Labaze, MD.
  3. Durham, N.C.-based EmergeOrtho added Steve Lucey, MD.
  4. Hunter Aronson, DO, joined Phoenix-based Banner Health. 
  5. Kevin Kaplan, MD, joined the University of Florida College of Medicine’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine.
  6. CHI Memorial Orthopedics, part of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CHI Memorial Medical Group, added Masoud Hamidian, MD.
  7. Landon Brown, MD, joined Orthopaedic Associates of Duluth in Minnesota.
  8. Germantown, Tenn.-based Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics added Colin Ackerman, MD.
  9. Albit Paoli, MD, joined AdventHealth Medical Group. 
  10. The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network added Robert Brooks, DO.
  11. McLeod Orthopaedics, part of Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health, added Paul Weatherby, MD.
  12. Matawan, N.J.-based Alliance Orthopedics added Roman Ashmyan, DO.
  13. John Reid, MD, joined La Grande, Ore.-based Grande Ronde Hospital & Clinics.
  14. New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery named James Schroeder, Jr., MD, as chief academic officer.
  15. Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Orthopedic Center added Scott Brandon, MD.
  16. Kunal Panwar, DO, joined AdventHealth Medical Group.
  17. Motor City Orthopedics, based in Novi, Mich., added six orthopedic surgeons.
  18. HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring added Brian Burke, MD.
  19. Peter Shaughnessy, MD, joined Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates.
  20. Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health added Robert Elvington, MD.
  21. Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute added 11 physicians to its staff, including four orthopedic surgeons. 
  22. Winchester (Va.) Orthopaedic Associates, part of Bethesda, Md.-based The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, added Michael Seem, MD.
  23. Albany-based OrthoNY added Matthew LeVasseur, MD, to its staff. 
  24. New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health expanded by adding Jack Carroll, MD. 
  25. Yevgeniy Korshunov, MD, was named director of the total joint program at Staten Island (N.Y.) University Hospital.
  26. Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise, Ore., expanded its orthopedic program with the addition of Tim Neuschwander, MD, and Gregory Irvine, MD.
  27. Geneva (N.Y.) General Hospital added Thomas Sajda, MD.
  28. Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Orthopedic Surgery added Alexander Christ, MD.
  29. Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center added Andrew Bae, DO, to its Wilson Physician Practices group.
  30. Teresa Hall, DO, joined Holland, Mich.-based Shoreline Orthopaedics. 
  31. Golden Valley, Minn.-based Twin Cities Orthopedics added D.J. Vanden Berge, MD, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacement.
  32. Samer Al-Humadi, MD, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in upper extremity and sports medicine care, joined Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
  33. Des Plaines-based Illinois Bone & Joint Institute has brought three orthopedic surgeons to its North office in Arlington Heights, Ill. 
  34. Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainer, Minn., added Naomi Turner, MD.
  35. Powers Health added Brett Schiffman, MD.
  36. Syracuse (N.Y.) Orthopedic Specialists added David DiStefano, MD.
  37. Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Group and St. Luke’s Health–The Woodlands (Texas) Hospital added orthopedic surgeon Mark Gendi, DO, to their orthopedics office.
  38. Henderson, N.C.-based UNC Health Pardee expanded its orthopedic and sports medicine network with the addition of three surgeons: Shawn Bonsell, MD; Jack Graham, MD; and Charles Long, MD.
  39. Branislav Behan, MD, joined Hannibal (Mo.) Regional. 
  40. Alton, Ill.-based OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center, part of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, expanded its specialty services program with the addition of orthopedic surgeon Maj. Erin Swan, MD.
  41. David Rubins, MD, joined Clewiston, Fla.-based Hendry Regional Medical Center.
  42. Jaclyn Konopka, MD, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in adult reconstruction, joined Middletown, Conn.-based Middlesex Orthopedic & Spine Associates.
  43. Gulf Coast Orthopedics, an affiliate of Houma, La.-based Terrebonne General Health System, added Barton Wax, MD.
  44. Wichita Falls, Texas-based United Regional Physician Group added Jordan Teel, MD, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and hip preservation.
  45. The Hand & Upper Extremity Center of Georgia added James Spratt, MD, to its staff. 
  46. Bradenton, Fla.-based Coastal Orthopedics added Richard Puzzitiello, MD.
  47. Memorial Orthopedics, part of Maryville, Ohio-based Memorial Health, added Zylyftar Gorica, MD.
  48. Hannibal (Mo.) Regional Medical Group welcomed orthopedic surgeon Kory Blank, MD.
  49. Murty Munn, Jr., MD, a hand and upper extremity surgeon, joined Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (Pa.).
  50. Cincinnati-based The Christ Hospital Health Network added Matthew Mangini, MD, and Eric Jiang, MD.
  51. Myrtle Beach, S.C.-based OrthoSC added shoulder and sports medicine specialist Benjamin Catoe, DO.
  52. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine added Stephen Compton, MD.
  53. Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital added four orthopedic physicians to its staff.
  54. Benjamin Olson, DO, returned to La Grande, Ore.-based Grande Ronde Hospital.
  55. Cedar Knolls, N.J.-based Tri-County Orthopedics added hand and upper extremity surgeon Eliseo DiPrinzio, MD.
  56. Meredith Neal, MD, an orthopedic and joint replacement surgeon, joined Appalachian Orthopedics. 
  57. Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedics added Michael Amini, MD, a shoulder and elbow surgeon.
  58. Athens (Ga.) Orthopedic Clinic added Clayton Wing, MD, to its staff. 
  59. Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital welcomed orthopedic surgeon Patrick Pallitto, MD, to its Advanced Orthopedics & Spine Program.
  60. Green Bay, Wis.-based Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists added two orthopedic surgeons — Abbey DeBruin, MD, and Brandon Stradel, MD.
  61. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic added three physicians to its team.
  62. Tulsa-based Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma added sports medicine surgeon Garrett Waller, MD.
  63. Rutherford Orthopedics added Dietrich Kayser, MD, to its staff. 
  64. Durham, N.C.-based EmergeOrtho’s Triangle Region hired Michael McGraw, MD, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine. 
  65. Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine in Meeker added Joshua Mares, MD.
  66. Valdosta, Ga.-based SGMC Health added Anthony D’Abarno, DO, and Rehan Dawood, DO, to its orthopedics team.
  67. Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Golden, Colo., added Aaron Casp, MD.
  68. Orthopedic surgeon Eric Goodrich, DO, joined Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Group.
  69. Flower Mound, Texas-based Orthopedic Associates added three orthopedic surgeons to its team.
  70. Golden, Colo.-based Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center added Aaron Casp, MD, and William Teachey, MD.
  71. Atlanta-based Pinnacle Orthopaedics added Anthony Kamson, DO.
  72. Resurgens Orthopaedics has added six physician providers to its network. 
  73. Hammond, La.-based North Oaks Health System added Tyler Scott, MD, to its North Oaks Orthopedic Specialty Center.
  74. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health added Nicholas O’Neill, DO, to its orthopedic staff. 
  75. Bruce Ziran, MD, joined Atlanta Orthopaedic Institute.
  76. Nicholas Lemme, MD, joined the sports medicine team at Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics.
  77. Orthopaedic Associates added Anson Chu, DPM, to its orthopedic staff.
  78. The Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute expanded its staff with 26 orthopedic and sports medicine physicians in Florida. 
  79. Tahoe Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, part of South Lake Tahoe, Calif.-based Barton Health, expanded its team by adding Jeffrey Cummings, MD, and Scott Southard, MD.
  80. Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital added Cory Messerschmidt, MD.
  81. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital added orthopedic sports medicine surgeon Nimit Lad, MD.
  82. Anthony McPherron, DO, of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health joined Ball State Athletics as part of IU Health’s ongoing partnership with the university.
  83. Cleveland-based Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics added Andrew Carlone, MD.
  84. Las Vegas-based Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine added Dennis Jackson, MD, to its team.
  85. John Crompton, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, and Terrence Navin, MD, an orthopedic, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist, joined Charleston (W. Va.) Area Medical Center.
  86. Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital added orthopedic oncologist Emily Carmody, MD.
  87. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health Orthopedic Care added orthopedic surgeon and ankle specialist Jorge Gil, MD.
  88. Thomas Utset-Ward, MD, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon, joined Miami-based Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.
  89. Jeffrey Keen, MD, an orthopedic surgeon, rejoined Miami-based AdventHealth Medical Group. 
  90. Valdosta, Ga.-based SGMC Health added Kevin Keith, DO, to its staff. 
  91. Richland Center, Wis.-based Richland Hospital and Clinics added Wallace Brucker, MD, to its staff.
  92. HCA Florida University Hospital and HCA Florida Westside Hospital added Kevin O’Donnell, MD.
  93. Simon Mears, MD, PhD, rejoined the Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. 
  94. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Mercy Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine added Charles Roberson, MD.
  95. Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center added orthopedic surgeon Taylor Dennison, MD, and he joined Tier 1 Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Institute.
  96. Jasper, Ga.-based Piedmont Physicians Orthopedic Surgery added James Muccio, MD.
  97. Clarinda (Iowa) Regional Health Center added orthopedic surgeon Daniel Lister, MD.
  98. St. Louis-based Orthopedic Associates added Gregory Nelson, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgeons.
  99. Hospital for Special Surgery at Naples (Fla.) Comprehensive Health added Eric Mancini, MD. 
  100. Rock Springs, Wyo.-based Aspen Mountain Medical Center added Mark Conklin, MD.
  101. Marshfield, S.C.-based Bone & Joint Clinic added orthopedic spine surgeon Charles Hansen, MD.
  102. James Huddleston, MD, joined Banner Casa Grande (Ariz.) Medical Center.
  103. Fresno, Calif.-based Sierra Pacific Orthopedics added Geoffrey Rohlfing, DO.
  104. West Plains, Mo.-based Ozarks Healthcare added Thomas Harbert, MD.
  105. AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.) Parkway added David Gay, MD.
  106. Baptist Health Orthopedic Care added Aldo Riesgo, MD.
  107. Emporia, Kan.-based Newman Regional Health added Patrick McGregor, MD.
  108. Oklahoma City-based McBride Orthopedic Hospital added Jeffrey Belisle, MD.
  109. HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care – Effingham (Ill.) added Thomas Ambrose, MD.
  110. Parthiv Patel, DO, and Margaret Porembski, MD, joined Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth.
  111. Springfield, Mass.-based Shriners Children’s New England added pediatric orthopedic surgeon Elizabeth Bizier, MD.
  112. Oklahoma City-based Integris Health Baptist Medical Center added Michael Padilla, MD.
  113. Benny Seto, MD, joined Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health.
  114. Golden, Colo.-based Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center added orthopedic surgeon Mitchell John II, MD.
  115. Steamboat Springs, Colo.-based Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute added orthopedic surgeon Jay Thompson, DO.

