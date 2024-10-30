Idaho hospital 1st critical access facility to offer new acid reflux surgery

Grangeville, Idaho-based Syringa Hospital & Clinics is the first critical access hospital to offer a new acid reflux surgery, the Idaho County Free Press reported Oct. 30.

The hospital has launched a magnetic sphincter augmentation service line — a minimally invasive surgical procedure that treats acid reflux. This involves placing an expandable ring of magnets at the end of the esophagus to create a barrier that prevents acid from coming back up the throat. Typically, this procedure is performed only at larger medical centers.

Syringa Hospital serves an 8,000-square-mile area, according to its website. It provides various surgical procedures, including appendix and gallbladder surgery, hernia repair, cesarean sections, laparoscopic salpingectomy, vasectomy, removal of tonsils and adenoids, and endoscopy.