58 US hospitals honored for 'meritorious' surgical care

The American College of Surgeons has recognized 58 U.S. hospitals for achieving "meritorious" surgical care outcomes in 2023.

Hospitals that earned the recognition are part of the ACS National Surgical Quality Improvement Program, which requires facilities to track and report the outcomes of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures. The program recognizes a select group of participating hospitals for achieving a "meritorious" score in either a category of "all cases" or "high risk." The recognition is based on composite quality scores in eight areas: mortality, cardiac (cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction), pneumonia, unplanned intubation, ventilator for less than 48 hours, renal failures, surgical site infection and urinary tract infection.

To be eligible, hospitals had to submit at least one case in each year from 2021 to 2023, though only performance data in 2023 was evaluated for the "meritorious" list. Of 676 hospitals that participate in the ACS NSQIP, 609 met the criteria for consideration.

In all, 77 hospitals achieved the distinction, including 58 in the U.S.

Here are the U.S. hospitals that earned the distinction:

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland, Calif.)

Baptist Health South Miami Hospital (Miami)

Baptist Hospital of Miami (Miami)

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

Boston Medical Center (Boston)

Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston)

Chickasaw Nation Department of Health (Ada, Okla.)

Christus Health ArkLaTex dba Christus St. Michael Health System (Texarkana, Texas)

Cleveland Clinic FoundationDuke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

Eisenhower Army Medical Center (Fort Eisenhower, Ga.)

University Medical Center of El Paso (El Paso, Texas)

Flagler Hospital (St. Augustine, Fla.)

Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston)

Huntsville Hospital (Huntsville, Ala.)

Kaiser Foundation Hospital Modesto (Modesto, Calif.)

Kaiser Foundation Hospital South Sacramento (Sacramento, Calif.)

Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital (Houston)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Mayo Clinic Rochester—Methodist Campus (Rochester, Minn.)

Memorial Hermann Hospital—TMC (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land (Sugar Land, Texas)

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

Mount Sinai Beth Israel (New York City)

Mount Sinai Queens (Astoria, N.Y.)

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (Portsmouth, Va.)

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (New York City)

NewYork–Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens (Flushing, N.Y.)

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.)

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital (DeKalb, Ill.)

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln (New York City)

NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue (New York City)

NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn (New York City)

NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island (Mineola, N.Y.)

Overlook Medical Center (Summit, N.J.)

Park Nicollet—Methodist Hospital (St. Louis Park, Minn.)

Parkwest Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Riverside University Health System—Medical Center (Moreno Valley, Calif.)

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Rutland Regional Medical Center (Rutland, Vt.)

St. Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.)

Samaritan Hospital (Troy, N.Y.)

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center (Lewiston, Maine)

St. Vincent Healthcare (Billings, Mont.)

Stamford Hospital (Stamford, Conn.)

SUNY Downstate University Hospital of Brooklyn (New York City.)

Sutter Bay Hospitals dba Mills—Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame, Calif.)

The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital (Louisville, Ky.)

UPMC Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

Ventura County Medical Center (Ventura, Calif.)

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda, Md.)

Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center