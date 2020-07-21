Opioid prescriptions fell in 2019 for 6th consecutive year, AMA finds

Even though opioid overdoses reached their all-time peak in 2019, opioid prescriptions decreased by 37.1 percent from 2014-19, according to the most recent report from the American Medical Association's Opioid Task Force.

Here are some other notable findings from the report:

Seventy-two percent of pain medicine specialists reported they have been required to decrease patients' prescription quantity or dosage.





State prescription drug monitoring programs increased by 64.4 percent in 2019.





More than 1 million naloxone prescriptions were distributed in 2019, compared to just 6,588 in 2015.

More than 85,000 physicians and healthcare professionals are now certified to prescribe buprenorphine in their office, an increase of almost 50,000 since 2017.

