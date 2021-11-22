Comprehensive approach to opioid use disorder treatment lacking in most states, study says

Governments at the federal and state levels established opioid use disorder treatment programs during the pandemic, but few states took a comprehensive approach to treating the condition, according to a study published Nov. 19 in JAMA Health Forum.

The research team examined policies adopted by states during the pandemic, focusing on four areas: telehealth, privacy, licensing and medication for opioid use disorder. The study was conducted from March 2020 to January 2021.

Here are five key findings: