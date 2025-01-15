Why NYU Langone is betting on molecular oncology

The Perlmutter Cancer Center at New York City-based NYU Langone Health recently launched its new Center for Molecular Oncology, naming Shridar Ganesan, MD, PhD, as director.

The center will manage, streamline and standardize a systemwide care model of providing molecular analysis and genomic sequencing to every patient diagnosed with cancer.

Alec Kimmelman, MD, PhD, director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center, spoke to Becker's about how the Center for Molecular Oncology will improve and personalize patient care.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: Could you briefly explain the science behind molecular oncology?

Dr. Alec Kimmelman: Cancer is typically identified pathologically, looking at the biopsy under the microscope. As we've made more and more fundamental discoveries in cancer biology, we now know that most of these cancers are really made up of many different subgroups of diseases that could be defined at a molecular level.

What molecular oncology is really designed for is to provide access to cutting-edge molecular profiling. We're focusing on a type of technology called a liquid biopsy that allows patients to have the most accurate diagnosis, matches them to the most appropriate standard therapies and the most applicable clinical trial, when relevant.

Q: What makes the program at Perlmutter Cancer Center unique?

AK: We are really taking advantage of the integrated academic medical system at NYU Langone Health. It's one system. All of our patients, wherever they come into our system, are going to have access to this cutting-edge technology.

We're also going to have a centralized molecular tumor board to centrally review results for oncologists across the system. We hope this comprehensive approach will define a new standard of care.

Additionally, some of these tests get covered by insurance, some of them do not. We're going to be paying for those tests internally. We are trying to show that extensively following cancers with liquid biopsies will help improve and change outcomes.

Q: Is the liquid biopsy test process extensive? How does it influence care?

AK: It's basically a blood test, similar to physicians ordering a normal complete blood count. We use deep sequencing methods to detect pieces of cancer DNA within the blood sample.

The test allows us to diagnose cancers quickly, determine the molecular subtype of the cancer and what specific treatments will target the cancer most effectively. The test can also detect cancer recurrence, often before it is seen on a CAT scan.

The technology can also be used to desescalate therapy. What we're trying to do now is figure out: Do we have to give the same intensity of therapy to everybody? Can we reduce it to help improve the side effect profile and quality of life? It provides a much more patient-centered, individualized treatment plan.

Q: What other implications does molecular oncology have for cancer care?

AK: One thing that we're excited about is the data. With the appropriate consents, our program data can be used for research that will help the next generation of patients. Because of our integrated academic medical system, we have all of the data — from sequencing to scans, to pathology and clinical data — we can try and learn things to help the next set of patients. That's something that we're very excited to do.

Q: What do you see for the future of the Molecular Oncology Center?

AK: I always go back to the quality of care. Making sure that patients receive world-class care is most important. I think we did that exceptionally well in 2024 and want to continue to improve that.

We were able to bring in an incredible number of amazing clinicians, researchers, physician-scientists and clinical scientists in 2024 who really believed in what we were doing and complement those who were already here. We already hired a director of the center, Dr. Shridar Ganesan, and he has hit the ground running.

We were able to expand our depth and breadth throughout our entire network by bringing in some amazing people last year, and we want to continue to do that.