US News' 10 top hospitals for cancer care

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston earned the top spot on U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals for Cancer ranking.

The annual cancer hospitals ranking, released July 27, evaluated 913 hospitals and ranked the top 50 that treat common cancers including breast, kidney and colon cancers. This year's rankings are based on data from a period before the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. News said.

Here are the top 10 hospitals named to U.S. News' 2021-22 Best Hospitals for Cancer, including ties:

1. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

3. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

4. Dana-Farber Brigham and Women's Cancer Center (Boston)

5. Cleveland Clinic

6. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

6. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

8. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

9. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

10. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)



To view U.S. News' full methodology, click here.