Rhode Island system pivots after oncologists resign

Wakefield, R.I.-based South County Health experienced a staffing shake-up this summer after three hematology oncology providers resigned due to "chronic underfunding."

The system's chief medical officer, Kevin Charpentier, MD, announced the resignations in a June 28 newsletter, according to a July 30 Providence Journal report.



Dr. Charpentier provided the Journal with a statement Aug. 1, announcing South County Health's hiring of three new hematology oncologists.



The system also published a news release on Aug. 1 providing details on the situation and assuring patients the transition would be "as seamless as possible."



The resignations of Matthew Danish, MD, James Smythe, MD, and Angela Taber, MD, will take effect in October.



The release identified the newly hired oncologists as Dr. Lee, Dr. McKinney and Dr. Alarcon Velasco, though they are not listed on the South County Health website as of Aug. 15.



"As an organization, we refrain from discussing specific personnel matters publicly. It is not uncommon for personnel changes to occur within an organization of our size," a South County Health spokesperson told Becker's. When asked for further comment, the health system cited the statements provided to the Journal.