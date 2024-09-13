Moffitt, AstraZeneca partner on cell therapy development

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center and drugmaker AstraZeneca are collaborating to accelerate the development of CAR-T cell and T cell receptor therapies.

"We are excited to collaborate with AstraZeneca to push the boundaries of what's possible in cancer treatment," Patrick Hwu, MD, Moffitt's president and CEO, said in a Sept. 13 news release. "By combining our clinical expertise with AstraZeneca's innovative pipeline of investigational cell therapies, global footprint and leadership in oncology, we aim to bring potential new cell therapies to patients faster and more efficiently."

The collaboration will focus on advancing clinical studies that investigate cell therapies in solid tumors. Since 2017, the FDA has approved six CAR T-cell therapies, all of which are for patients with blood cancers.