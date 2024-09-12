MD Anderson partners with Rice on data initiative

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Rice University, both based in Houston, have partnered to launch a new operational research initiative aimed at improving cancer care operations with data.

The Center for Operations Research in Cancer will work to reduce costs and improve patient experience and technology integration, according to a Sept. 12 news release from MD Anderson.



"The new center will harness mathematical modeling and data science to optimize treatment delivery, improve therapy outcomes and streamline operations at the nation's leading cancer center and beyond," the release said.



The specific areas to be addressed are: forecasting and scheduling, treatment regimen management, clinical trial protocols, tumor progression modeling with genomics and biomarkers, cancer screening protocols and care model development for rare cancers, according to the release.



MD Anderson and Rice also launched the Cancer Bioengineering Collaborative in June.