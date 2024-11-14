MD Anderson oncologist heads into Fred Hutch leadership role

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Seattle-based Fred Hutch Cancer Center named Nicole Fleming, MD, as its inaugural deputy chief medical officer.

For the last 13 years, Dr. Fleming worked at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. She is a gynecologic oncologist specializing in treating gynecologic malignancies with both surgical and systemic therapies.

Dr. Fleming will divide her time evenly between overseeing daily operations of the South Lake Union outpatient clinic and seeing patients, according to a Nov. 7 system news release.

