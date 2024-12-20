Karmanos institute 1st to treat liver cancer with at-home device

Detroit-based Wayne State University's Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute is the first facility in the world to prescribe a new at-home liver cancer treatment.

The TheraBionic P1 device was approved by the FDA in September 2023 for the treatment of advanced liver cancer in adult patients for whom first- and second-line treatment therapies have failed, according to a Dec. 18 news release from the institute.



The portable device, co-invented by Karmanos President and CEO Boris Pasche, MD, PhD, targets liver cancer cell growth by delivering modulated radiofrequencies through a handheld antenna.