Christus Health breaks ground on $36M cancer center

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health has broken ground on a $36 million cancer center in Longview, Texas.

The new center will offer full-service oncology care and an outpatient clinic, as well as laboratory, pharmacy, infusion, clinical research, imaging, diagnostic and therapeutic services, according to a Jan. 15 news release shared with Becker's.

Upon completion, the center will staff 40 clinical positions, the release said, and will be fully integrated into Christus Health's Epic EHR.

Construction is expected to finish in fall 2026.