Biden Cancer Moonshot to tackle pediatric drug shortages

As part of its Cancer Moonshot initiative, the Biden administration will launch a private sector pilot program by the end of the year to address pediatric cancer drug shortages.

Healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies and nonprofit organizations will develop standards to identify shortage risks for seven pre-selected pediatric cancer medications, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the administration.



The goal of the pilot program is to prevent disruptions to patient care and drug distribution for children and families facing cancer, the release said. The End Drug Shortages Alliance will publish a report on the program's findings in 2025 when the pilot ends.



Healthcare providers participating in the pilot program are Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital, Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.), Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Stanford (Calif.) Medicine Children's Health, Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital.



Pharmaceutical companies Cencora and Morris & Dickson, and nonprofit organizations Angels for Change, the Children's Hospital Association and US Pharmacopeia will also participate.