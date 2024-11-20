Baptist Health to open new cancer center in Key West

Baptist Health plans to expand its cancer care services with the opening of a standalone cancer center in Key West, Fla.

The facility will be built on the site of the former Genesis Cancer Center, which closed in 2023 after its parent company, GenesisCare — a global provider of cancer and cardiac care services — filed for bankruptcy, according to a Nov. 7 news release.

Baptist Health expects to open the two-story, 4,300-square-foot facility in summer 2025. It will feature physician offices, an infusion center, a new linear accelerator for radiation therapy, and an on-site computed tomography simulator to plan radiation treatments.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide additional Baptist Health Cancer Care services for patients in the Florida Keys with our new cancer location," Michael Zinner, MD, CEO and executive medical director of Miami Cancer Institute and Baptist Health Cancer Care, said in the release. "This facility will offer convenient care for our patients who live in or near Key West, and we're pleased to be able to meet their needs closer to home."

Baptist Health is a 12-hospital health system based in Coral Gables, Fla.